Momentum Stocks in Focus: Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO).



Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) opened its last trade at the price of $27.86. Its closing price was $28.01 after gaining 0.14% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 68.272 shares, while its average trading volume remained 23.969 shares.



L Air Liquide S.A. produces and sells air gases for industry, health, and the environment sectors worldwide.



Will AIQUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) percentage change surged 0.41% to close at $4.93 with the total traded volume of 92.218 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 101.815 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.69 - $5.90, while its day lowest price was $4.85. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.96.



Will SUTNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) traded on volume of 170.704 shares in the last session against average volume of 131.475 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.61 and closed at $9.58 by scoring -0.04%.In the last three months the stock was up 29.46 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $4.61 - $9.84.



Panasonic Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes various electronic products under the Panasonic brand worldwide.



Will PCRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO) started its last trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0050 by scoring -13.79%. The stock traded with total volume of 9.34 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.41 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 20.19.



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment.



Will SKTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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