Momentum Stocks in Focus - ALLANA POTASH (OTCMKTS:ALLRF), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), HARBOR ISLAND DEV (OTCBB:HIDC), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA)

ALLANA POTASH (OTCMKTS:ALLRF) declined -16.16% recently, while trading on 429,995.00 shares, at the price of $0.461. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.42 to $0.48 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $152.05M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.35 on Apr 18, 2013 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.65 on Sep 4, 2012. Allana Potash Corp., a junior mining corporation, focuses on the acquisition and development of potash properties. Its principal project includes the Danakhil Potash property that comprises 4 potash concessions covering approximately 160 square kilometers located in the northeastern Danakil Depression, Ethiopia.



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) added 0.54% recently, in the current trading session, at $7.42 with a total volume of 102,482.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 68,841.00 shares. It floated in a range of $7.36 to $7.43 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.95. Its market capitalization now moved to about $53.90B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $6.08 or above $7.60. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



HARBOR ISLAND DEV (OTCBB:HIDC) recently recorded a gain of 55.56% and was moving within a range of $0.003 -$0.0045, its current trading price is $0.0042. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 7.67M shares, versus an average volume of 958,869.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0022 and $0.20 was the best price in the same period. Harbor Island Development Corp. intends to be a beach, resort, and summer apparel company specializing in casual apparel for women. The company was founded in March 2010 and is based in Opa Locka, Florida.



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) loss of -0.39% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $3.59B. The share price, after opening at $63.95, hit a high of $64.00 and hovered above $63.25, while its recent trading price was $63.50. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 729,851.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 742,075.00 shares. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries.



