Momentum Stocks in Focus: Aradigm Corporation (OTCMKTS:ARDM), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), PV ENTERPRISES (OTCMKTS:VDSC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Aradigm Corporation (OTCMKTS:ARDM), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), PV ENTERPRISES (OTCMKTS:VDSC).



Aradigm Corporation (OTCMKTS:ARDM) opened its last trade at the price of $0.20. Its closing price was $1316 after gaining 2.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.52 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 158.134 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.33. Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs delivered by inhalation for the prevention and treatment of severe respiratory diseases by pulmonologists.



Will ARDM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE) percentage change plunged -2.15% to close at $2.28 with the total traded volume of 71.344 shares while its average volume of 77.946 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.75 - $2.74, while its day lowest price was $2.13. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.35. New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company. It develops Solar Window electricity generating system, which facilitates to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources; and generate electricity from a see-through and semi-transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.



Will NENE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY) traded on volume of 46.520 shares in the last session against average volume of 75.471 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $30.06 and closed at $30.14 by scoring 0.17%.In the last three months the stock was up 27.82% while its 52 week range of the stock was $19.11 - $30.24. BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems.



Will BAESY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PV ENTERPRISES (OTCMKTS:VDSC) closed at $0.0011and showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 68.70 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 16.98 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 4.53. PV Enterprises International Inc. operates as a regional cruise and charter holding company. It is involved in cruise ship and ferry operations. The company was formerly known as ALAS International Holdings, Inc., and changed its name to PV Enterprises International Inc.



Is VDSC a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



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