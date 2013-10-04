Momentum Stocks in Focus: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF).



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened its last trade at the price of $14.07. Its closing price was $14.00 after losing -0.43% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 95.27 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 84.55 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.64. Bank of America Corporation (Bank of America) is a bank holding company, and a financial holding company. Bank of America is a financial institution, serving individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, corporations and Governments with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services.



Will BAC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) percentage change surged 3.62% to close at $15.17 with the total traded volume of 86.70 million shares while its average volume of 12.45 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.43 - $39.12, while its day lowest price was $14.69. The share price hit the day highest price of $15.85.



Will VXX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) traded on volume of 66.34 million shares in the last session against average volume of 28.68 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $5.18 and closed at $5.08 by scoring 1.40%. In the last three months the stock was up 84.06% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.95 - $5.30. Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain in the United States. As of March 3, 2013, it operated 4,623 stores in 31 states across the country and in the District of Columbia.



Will RAD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF) started its last trading session with the price of $19.99 and closed at $19.87 by scoring -0.85%. The stock traded with total volume of 46.68 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 9.64 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.54. Day range for the stock was $19.74 and $20.02. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Financial Select Sector Index (the Index).



Will XLF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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