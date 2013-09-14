Momentum Stocks in Focus: CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), UBS AG (US Listing) (NYSE:UBS), SPDR S&P Homebuilders (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XHB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), UBS AG (US listing) (NYSE:UBS), SPDR S&P Homebuilders (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XHB).



CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) increased 1.08% and closed at $26.19 on a traded volume of 3.60 million shares, in comparison to 2.60 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 8.9%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.99 billion and its total outstanding shares are 266.96 million



Will CMS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CMS Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises.



Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) plunged -0.66% and closed at $21.02 on a traded volume of 3.55 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.83 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9.08%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.94 and $21.28.



Will JNPR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells products and services that provide network infrastructure for networking requirements of service providers, enterprises, governments, and research and public sector organizations worldwide.



UBS AG (US listing) (NYSE:UBS) jumped 0.92% and closed at $20.91. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.14 and $20.91 and during the previous trading session it marked $20.91 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $20.66 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.54 million shares.



Will UBS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



UBS AG, a financial services firm, provides wealth management, asset management, and investment banking products and services worldwide.



SPDR S&P Homebuilders (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XHB) after opening its shares at the price of $30.22 jumped 0.30% to close the day at $30.22. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.52M shares, in comparison to 701.163 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $24.01 and $32.69 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $30.25.



Will XHB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.



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