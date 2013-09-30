Momentum Stocks in Focus: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID), MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID), MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD).



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID) opened its last trade at the price of $4.40. Its closing price was $4.36 after losing -1.13% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.57 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.96 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.76. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer primarily in Brazil. The company principally produces carbon steel and various steel products for automotive, home appliance, packaging, construction, and steel processing industries.



Will SID Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) percentage change plunged -1.36% to close at $7.26 with the total traded volume of 8.30 million shares while its average volume of 6.57 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.42 - $8.16, while its day lowest price was $7.24. The share price hit the day highest price of $7.46. MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage insurance to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States.



Will MTG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP) traded on volume of 7.81 million shares in the last session against average volume of 5.57 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $7.20 and closed at $6.73 by scoring -6.27%. In the last three months the stock was up 19.96% while its 52 week range of the stock was $4.70 - $11.89. Molycorp, Inc. produces and sells rare earth and rare metal materials in the United States and internationally.



Will MCP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) started its last trading session with the price of $5.95 and closed at $5.93 by scoring -1.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 7.78 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.01 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.33. Day range for the stock was $5.86 and $5.99. Sand Ridge Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent natural gas and oil company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services, and Midstream Services.



Will SD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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