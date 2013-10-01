Momentum Stocks in Focus: Compass Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RDSMY), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RDSMY), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP).



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) opened its last trade at the price of $13.74. Its closing price was $13.71 after losing -0.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 52.988 shares, while its average trading volume remained 71.946 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.93. Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients.



Will CMPGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) percentage change plunged -0.42% to close at $18.91 with the total traded volume of 161.247 shares while its average volume of 22.355 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.18 - $19.80, while its day lowest price was $18.81. The share price hit the day highest price of $18.97. Koninklijke DSM N.V. operates as a life sciences and materials sciences company worldwide. Its Nutrition segment manufactures food enzymes, cultures, taste ingredients, and other specialties for the food and beverage industries; and offers ingredients for animal and human nutrition and health, such as vitamins, carotenoids, enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, polyunsaturated fatty acids, premixes, and formulations.



Will RDSMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY) traded on volume of 18.125 shares in the last session against average volume of 12.879 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $132.30 and closed at $133.25 by scoring -0.54%.In the last three months the stock was up 8.67% while its 52 week range of the stock was $103.00 - $135.22. Dassault Systems SA provides three dimensions (3D) design software, and product lifecycle management solutions worldwide.



Will DASTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP) started its last trading session with the price of $0.04 and closed at $0.0399 by scoring 0.76%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.31 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.08 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -0.02. Day range for the stock was $0.04 and $0.04. MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee, and accounts receivable financing for physicians, clinics, hospitals, and medical dispensaries.



Will MWIP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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