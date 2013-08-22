Momentum Stocks in Focus - Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Diamond Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMND), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Diamond Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMND), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)



Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) increased +0.07% and closed at $56.71 on a traded volume of 2.3 million shares, in comparison to 2.61 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 66.89%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.68Billion and its total outstanding shares are 117.87 million. Cree, Inc. (Cree) develops and manufactures semiconductor materials and devices primarily based on silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN) and related compounds. It focuses its expertise in SiC and GaN on light emitting diode (LED) products.



What was the Moving Force behind CREE On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on CREE



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) plunged -0.90% and closed at $104.65 on a traded volume of 2.35 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.10 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +0.39%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $103.88 and $106.18. Amgen Inc. is a global biotechnology pioneer that discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers human therapeutics. Its medicines help millions of patients in the fight against cancer, kidney disease, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), bone disease, and other serious illnesses.



Has AMGN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Diamond Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMND) jumped up 19.13% and closed at $22.79. So far in three months, the stock is up 33.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.85 and $23.38 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $23.38. Its introductory price for the day was $22.10, with the overall traded volume of 2.31million shares. Diamond Foods, Inc. (Diamond) is a packaged food company focused on building, acquiring and energizing brands. Diamond specializes in processing, marketing and distributing snack products and culinary, in-shell and ingredient nuts.



For How Long DMND Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), after opening its shares at the price of $19.87, jumped up 1.61% to close at $20.18 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.23 million shares, in comparison to 2.23 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $1.71and $21.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $20.74. Its introductory price for the day was $19.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in neurological and related central nervous system disorders. The Company has four product candidates in clinical development led by pimavanserin, which is in Phase III development as a first-in-class treatment for Parkinson's disease psychosis.



Will ACAD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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