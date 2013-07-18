Momentum Stocks in Focus- Discovery Minerals Ltd(OTCMKTS:DSCR), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Discovery Minerals Ltd(OTCMKTS:DSCR), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW)



Discovery Minerals Ltd(OTCMKTS:DSCR) opened its shares at the price of $0.001 for the day. Its closing price was $0.0015 after gaining 50.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 90.94M shares, while its average trading volume remained 12.03M shares. The beta of TSCDY stands at 2.96. Discovery Minerals Ltd., formerly Dhanoa Minerals Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and exploration of menial resources located in the United States, Central and South America. The Company operates in only one business segment.



LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) percentage change gain +0.65% to close at $62.10 with the total traded volume of 88,438.00 shares, more than average volume of 83,258.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $54.00 - $67.80, while its day lowest price was $61.41 and it hit its day highest price at $62.10. NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. It is an owner of refineries.



Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 85,004.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 109,562.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $19.08- $26.50, while its day lowest price was $22.24and it hit its day highest price at $22.45. TLSYY total market capitalization is $55.74 billion. Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. The Company operates in nine segments: Telstra Consumer and Country Wide (TC&CW).



HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW) started its trading session with the price of $0.0025 and closed at $0.0013 by scoring -50.00%. KVPHQ stocks traded with total volume of 23.92M shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.65M shares. The beta of KVPHQ stands at 1.29. Day range of the stock was $0.0013 -$0.0027. Harvey Westbury Corp. engages in manufacturing and wholesaling aftermarket automotive products. The company offers waxes and polishes, oil and air filters, antifreeze and battery testers, a carbon monoxide tester, and drain plug series. It sells its products to distributors and retailers. The company is headquartered in Paterson, New Jersey.



