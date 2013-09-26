Momentum Stocks in Focus: Experian Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH), ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIF), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS:EXMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH), ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIF), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS:EXMT).



Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) opened its last trade at the price of $19.40. Its closing price was $19.41 after losing -1.32% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 54.735 shares, while its average trading volume remained 77.140 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.93.



Experian plc, an information services company, provides data and analytical tools to organizations worldwide.



Will EXPGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH) percentage change surged 23.53% to close at $0.0021 with the total traded volume of 16.56 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 6.06 million.



Atlas Resources, Inc. is based in Lakewood, New Jersey.



Will GLBH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIF) traded on volume of 469.509 shares in the last session against average volume of 39.634 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $6.01 and closed at $6.09 by scoring 2.87%.In the last three months the stock was up 36.24 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $3.38 - $6.13.



Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally.



Will ECIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS:EXMT) closed at $0.0017 by scoring -15.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 25.28 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 14.71 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -4.06.



Anything Technologies Media, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a multi-media digital applications, production, and marketing company.



Will EXMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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