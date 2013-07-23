Momentum Stocks in Focus - Expert Group Inc (OTCMKTS:EXPU), Gold River Productions Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRPS), Yaterra Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:YTRV), Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB:SAFC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Expert Group Inc (OTCMKTS:EXPU), Gold River Productions Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRPS), Yaterra Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:YTRV), Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB:SAFC)



Expert Group Inc (OTCMKTS:EXPU) declined -4.76% recently, while trading on 6.21M shares, at the price of $0.0020. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.0019 to $0.0021 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.72M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.0001 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.0037. Expert Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company that markets various financial products and services through Expert Financing & Investments and Expert Group Title Services.



Gold River Productions Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRPS) traded at $0.0001 with a total volume of 3.68M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 481,910.00 shares. It floated in a range of $0.0001 to $0.0001 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 18.34. Its market capitalization now moved to about $9,066.00. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0001 or above $0.0001. Gold River Production Services, Inc. is a development stage company engaged in the manufacturing of composite materials. The Company offers a number of all-composite products for the commercial and recreational vehicle industry.



Yaterra Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:YTRV) traded was moving within a range of $0.0001 -$0.0002, its current trading price is $0.0002. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 4.07M shares, versus an average volume of 33.30M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0001 and $0.045 was the best price in the same period. Yaterra Ventures Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. As of August 31, 2010, it owned a 100% interest in two mineral properties: the Blue Jack Property and the Minnie Claim.



Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB:SAFC) added 33.33% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $473,365.00. The share price, after opening at $0.0032, hit a high of $0.0054 and hovered above $0.0031, while its recent trading price was $0.0044. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 3.73M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 2.92M shares. SafeCode Drug Technologies Corp. is a development stage company. On December 15, 2010, the Company entered into an Assignment agreement in relation to a a voice-enabled protector for administering medicine whereby the Company acquired all of its interests.



