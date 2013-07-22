Momentum Stocks in Focus - Far East Energy Corp, Copytele Inc, Seven Arts Entertainment Inc, Worlds Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:FEEC), Copytele Inc (OTCBB:COPY), Seven Arts Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:SAPX), Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD)



Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:FEEC) remained a volume gainer of 202,980 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.30 million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.17 and was recently trading at $0.160 and the stock plunged -3.85%. The market capitalization of the stock remained 55.42 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 36.17%. Far East Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of coalbed methane gas properties in the People's Republic of China. The company holds 3 production sharing contracts, which cover the 409,824 acre Shouyang Block in Shanxi Province; the Laochang Area comprising 119,327 acres in Yunnan Province; and the 573,000 acre Qinnan Block in Shanxi Province.



Why Should Investors Buy FEEC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



In the recent trading session, Copytele Inc (OTCBB:COPY) exchanged 123,000 shares and the average volume remained 152,485 shares. The stock, in the current trading session, was at $0.235, with the gain of 4.44%. Tracking the three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at 9.3% and 14.63%, respectively. CopyTele, Inc. develops and acquires patented technologies for the purposes of patent monetization and patent assertion. It has 6 patent portfolios in the areas of Key Based Encryption, E-Paper Electrophoretic Display, Nano Field Emission Display, Micro Electro Mechanical Systems Display, Loyalty Point Conversion Systems, and Window Frame Construction.



For How Long COPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Seven Arts Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:SAPX) decreased -23.53% and its trading price was $0.0026 recently. The volume of the stock was 11.63 million shares and the average volume remained 6.30 million shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.0026 - $0.005. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3,517. The beta of the stock remained –0.06.



Will SAPX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD) exchanged 168,550 shares in the recent trading session, and its average trading remained 708,786 shares. WDDD dropped -3.23% and was trading at $0.300. The market capitalization of the stock remained 25.60 million. YTD trend of the stock was positive 79.41%. Worlds Inc. designs and develops software, content, and related technology for the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet Websites. The company?s 3D Internet sites are designed to enable visitation by users by providing them with online communities featuring various content and interactive capabilities.



Will WDDD Bounce Back After yesterday’s Sharp Sell off? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/