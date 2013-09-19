Momentum Stocks in Focus: GETECH Group Plc (LON: GTC), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: NENE), ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY), mCig Inc (OTCBB: LTCHD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GETECH Group Plc (LON: GTC), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: NENE), ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY), mCig Inc (OTCBB: LTCHD).



GETECH Group Plc (LON: GTC) opened its last trade at the price of $82.00. Its closing price was $85.85 after gaining 4.70% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 59.383 shares, while its average trading volume remained 33.470 shares. Day range of the stock was $81.50 - $86.00.



GETECH Group plc (GETECH) is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of gravity and magnetic data, services and geological studies to the petroleum and mining industries to assist in their exploration activities.



Will GTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: NENE) percentage change surged 7.14% to close at $2.25 with the total traded volume of 156.342 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 71.582 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.75 - $2.74, while its day lowest price was $2.10. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.25.



New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company.



Will NENE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) traded on volume of 33.143 shares in the last session against average volume of 42.191 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $23.14 and closed at $23.70 by scoring 0.85%.



ASSA ABLOY AB engages in the manufacture and sale of door opening solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.



Will ASAZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



mCig Inc (OTCBB:LTCHD) started its last trading session with the price of $020 and closed at $20.215 by scoring 2.38%. The stock traded with total volume of 282.950 shares, while the average trading volume remained 359.708 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.19-$0.23.



mCig, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business.



Will LTCHD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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