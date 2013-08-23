Momentum Stocks in Focus: Gold Fields Limited (ADR)(NYSE:GFI), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gold Fields Limited (ADR)(NYSE:GFI), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD)



Gold Fields Limited (ADR)(NYSE:GFI) opened its shares at the price of $5.76 for the day. Its closing price was $5.71 after losing -7.15% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 11.13 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.97million shares. The beta of GFI stands at0.57.



Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a holding company. Gold Fields is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction.



Has GFI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB) close at $11.69 with the total traded volume of 10.81 million shares, and average volume of 11.88 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.38 - $17.34, while its day lowest price was $11.61 and it hit its day highest price at $11.90.



Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a Brazil-based holding active in the banking sector. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Commercial Banking; Insurance.



Can Investors Bet on ITUB after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR) started its trading session with the price of $6.06 and closed at $6.28by scoring +5.90%. ANR’s stocks traded with total volume of 10.09 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 11.12 million shares. The beta of ANR stands at 1.94. Day range of the stock was $6.06-$6.36.



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (Alpha) is a supplier and exporter of metallurgical coals for use in the steel-making process and a supplier of thermal coal to electric utilities and manufacturing industries, as well as a exporter of thermal coal.



Why Should Investors Buy ANR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) ended its day with the gain of +0.55% and closed at the price of $3.63 after opening at $3.63. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 10.08 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 35.30 million shares.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a global semiconductor company with facilities around the world.



Will AMD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/