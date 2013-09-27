Momentum Stocks in Focus: InoLife Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:INOL), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Cloud Security Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: InoLife Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:INOL), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS).



InoLife Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:INOL) closing price was $0.0040 after losing -16.67% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.79 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.19 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.35. Ino Life Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the identification, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products and services.



Will INOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) percentage change plunged -3.79% to close at $1.27 with the total traded volume of 136.254 shares while its average volume of 152.166 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.65 - $1.88, while its day lowest price was $1.25. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.34. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



Will ZERO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) traded on volume of 43.513 shares in the last session against average volume of 97.228 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.97 and closed at $10.01 by scoring -0.50%.In the last three months the stock was up 39.42 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $5.58 - $10.49. Societe Generale Group provides retail banking, specialized financial and insurance, private banking, investment management, and corporate and investment banking services worldwide.



Will SCGLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS) started its last trading session with the price of $0.61 and closed at $0.689 by scoring 9.37%. The stock traded with total volume of 145.538 shares, while the average trading volume remained 169.584 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.61 and $0.70. Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company.



Will CLDS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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