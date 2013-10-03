Momentum Stocks in Focus: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened its last trade at the price of $22.71. Its closing price was $22.89 after gaining 0.24% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 23.21 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 30.89 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.95. Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. The company operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Other Intel Architecture, Software and Services, and All Other segments.



Will INTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) percentage change plunged -0.50% to close at $34.14 with the total traded volume of 21.64 million shares while its average volume of 16.60 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.65 - $34.70, while its day lowest price was $33.90. The share price hit the day highest price of $34.70. Yahoo! Inc., a technology company, provides search, content, and communication tools on the Web and on mobile devices worldwide.



Will YHOO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded on volume of 20.78 million shares in the last session against average volume of 9.74 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $188.59 and closed at $180.95 by scoring -6.24%. In the last three months the stock was up 53.58% while its 52 week range of the stock was $26.86 - $194.50. Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components.



Will TSLA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) started its last trading session with the price of $33.63 and closed at $33.71 by scoring -0.79%. The stock traded with total volume of 20.35 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 9.08 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.44. Day range for the stock was $33.54 and $33.97. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide. The company’s Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, and movie programming for distribution through cable television systems



Will FOXA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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