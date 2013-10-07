Momentum Stocks in Focus: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Memorial Production Partners LP (NASDAQ:MEMP), ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Memorial Production Partners LP (NASDAQ:MEMP), ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).



Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) opened its last trade at the price of $66.03. Its closing price was $66.30 after gaining 0.71% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.37 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 66.03 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.76. Intuit Inc. provides business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Singapore.



Will INTU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Memorial Production Partners LP (NASDAQ:MEMP) percentage change surged 2.54% to close at $20.15 with the total traded volume of 2.25 million shares while its average volume of 549.346 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.50 - $21.36, while its day lowest price was $19.63. The share price hit the day highest price of $20.17. Memorial Production Partners LP, through its subsidiary, Memorial Production Operating LLC, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties.



Will MEMP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) traded on volume of 2.24 million shares in the last session against average volume of 2.35 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $20.69 and closed at $20.14 by scoring -2.56%. In the last three months the stock was down -2.56% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $19.89 - $50.38. The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times the inverse (-3x) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 IndexÂ®.



Will SQQQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) started its last trading session with the price of $39.62 and closed at $39.55 by scoring 0.08%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.20 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.64 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.89. Day range for the stock was $39.35 and $39.69. Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany.



Will PAYX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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