Momentum Stocks in Focus: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR), First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP), Fibria Celulose SA (ADR)(NYSE:FBR), Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR), First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP), Fibria Celulose SA (ADR) (NYSE:FBR), Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)



Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) stock moved down -2.74% and finished the day at $14.90. The day started out with a higher opening price of $15.34, versus its prior close of $15.32.The company traded with the total volume of 1.63 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.86 million shares. During the last one month it slipped with the percentage of -9.15.Its year to date performance remained adverse -24.4%.



Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is primarily focused on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans.



Will IVR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) percentage change mounted +0.59% to close at $6.80 with the total traded volume of 1.62 million shares, and average volume of 1.31 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +48.47%. During last trade its minimum price was $6.75 and it gained its highest price of $6.92.



First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a service provider of financial services and products with operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the United States and British Virgin Islands.



Why Should Investors Buy FBP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Fibria Celulose SA (ADR)(NYSE:FBR) started its trading session with the price of $10.68 and closed at $11.21 by scoring +5.06%. FBR’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.62 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.20 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a positive move of +4.28%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $10.64 - $11.24.

Fibria Celulose SA, formerly Votorantim Celulose e Papel SA, is a Brazil-based company involved in the production and sale of short fiber pulp.



Will FBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -4.33%.Year to date performance of the stock remained negative with the decline of -4.11%. NAT traded with volume of 1.60 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.18 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $8.39 while it started its day-trade at $8.71. Its 52-week price range was $7.00 - $12.64.



Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned 20 Suezmax tankers.



Has NAT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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