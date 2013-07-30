Momentum Stocks in Focus - ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Uranium Hunter Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Uranium Hunter Corporation (OTCMKTS:URHN)



ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY) shares traded down -18.24% during the current trading session, hitting $8.16 recently.



The share price of ISCHY is currently trading within the range of $8.14 to $8.25. ISCHY current trading volume is 35,624.00, while its average volume is 41,214.00 shares. Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a fertilizer and specialty chemicals company. The company operates in three segments: Fertilizers, Industrial Products, and Performance Products.



SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO) during the current trading session, hitting $0.01 recently. The share price of MYEC is currently trading within the range of $0.012 to $0.0135 5PLGTF current trading volume is 2.24M while its average volume is 3.26M shares. SK3 Group, Inc. (SK3), formerly CTT International Distributors Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed by the merger of Slabsdirect.com, Inc. and CTT International Distributors Inc. SK3 has one subsidiary.



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) decline -1.63% to along with the trading price of 63.40 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $64.50.



TRBAA recently gained a volume of 436,116.00 shares, while its average volume is 746,302.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $48.38- $67.50 while today, up until 1:35PM, its minimum price was $63.00.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it gain +11.82%. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries.



Uranium Hunter Corporation (OTCMKTS:URHN) stock hit its highest price at $0.01, after starting its trade at $0.01. Company reported a decrease of -30.00% at the price of $0.0070 recently and its current day range is from $0.01 to $0.01. Uranium Hunter Corporation (Uranium Hunter) is an uranium exploration Company. The Company is primarily engaged in exploration and development of uranium exploration properties in East Africa. Uranium Hunter has 100% interest in the Gambaro Resources property consisting.



