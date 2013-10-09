Momentum Stocks in Focus: J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE: TLM), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE: TLM), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) opened its last trade at the price of $8.07. Its closing price was $0.78 after gaining 0.78% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 71.52 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 43.97 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.76. J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., operates department stores. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings.



Will JCP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE: TLM) percentage change plunged -2.35% to close at $12.45 with the total traded volume of 53.42 million shares while its average volume of 5.47 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.34 - $13.43, while its day lowest price was $12.40. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.38. Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.



Will TLM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) traded on volume of 46.27 million shares in the last session against average volume of 32.46 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $5.24 and closed at $5.00 by scoring -3.85%. In the last three months the stock was up 77.94% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.95 - $5.33. Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States.



Will RAD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) started its last trading session with the price of $16.83 and closed at $16.50 by scoring -1.84%. The stock traded with total volume of 45.49 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 37.63 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.32. Day range for the stock was $16.45 and $16.85. Ford Motor Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and service of vehicles, parts, and accessories worldwide. The company operates through two sectors, Automotive and Financial Services.



Will F Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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