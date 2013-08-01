Momentum Stocks in Focus - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXIID), WORLD ASSURANCE GROU(OTCMKTS:WDAS ), CHINA CONSTRUCTION

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXIID), WORLD ASSURANCE GROU(OTCMKTS:WDAS ), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY)



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) remained a bear for the day as it reported the gain momentum of +0.72% and closed at $36.23after gaining total volume of 48,307.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $35.96. So far, the company’s stock is down -0.58% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -3.52%.LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five business groups: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing.



RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXIID) reported the decline of -0.95% and closed at 4.17 with the total traded volume of 143,052.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 4.20. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 47.04 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $1.50 - $10.74, while during last trade its minimum price was $3.95 and it gained its highest price of $4.25. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a gain of +1183.33%. RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (RXi) is a development-stage company. The Company is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies addressing medical needs using RNA interference (RNAi)-targeted technologies.



WORLD ASSURANCE GROU(OTCMKTS:WDAS ) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -13.33% and closed at the price of $0.0013 after opening at $0.0018. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 37.83 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.77 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was 0.0011, while it touched its highest price for the day at $0.0021. WDAS beta value stands at 0.51. World Assurance Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a cloud based advertising platform that allows advertisers and brands to deliver high definition and full screen adverts, coupons, and click-through offers to subscribers via its smartphone application. It also buys and sells land and properties. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY) remained a bear for the day as it reported the gain +0.78% and closed at $14.88 after gaining total volume of 125,570.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $14.82. So far, the company’s stock is down -11.14% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -13.72%. China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services.



