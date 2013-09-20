Momentum Stocks in Focus: Massive Dynamics Inc (OTCMKTS: MSSD), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY), Industrial &Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Massive Dynamics Inc (OTCMKTS: MSSD), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY), Industrial &Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY).



Massive Dynamics Inc (OTCMKTS: MSSD) opened its last trade at the price of $0.08. Its closing price was $0.0700 after losing -22.22% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 918.881 shares, while its average trading volume remained 87.384 shares.



Massive Dynamics, Inc. provides services to communication tower operators. Massive Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cupertino, California.



Will MSSD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) percentage change surged 1.37% to close at $10.38 with the total traded volume of 53.777 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 191.175 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.92- $10.40, while its day lowest price was $10.31. The share price hit the day highest price of $10.40.



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



Will CFRUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Industrial &Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY) traded on volume of 34.9400 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $14.31 and closed at $14.44 by scoring -0.48%. Its 52 week range of the stock was $11.26 - $15.45.



Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide.



Will IDCBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) started its last trading session with the price of $30.04 and closed at $29.96 by scoring 1.39%. The stock traded with total volume of 14.654 shares, while the average trading volume remained 11.364 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.05. Day range for the stock was $29.81 -$30.15.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally.



Will MITEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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