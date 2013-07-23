Momentum Stocks in Focus - Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)



Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII) opened its shares at the price of $0.54 for the day. Its closing price was $0.665 after gaining 25.47% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 28.75 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.03 million shares. Xumanii provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA) percentage change surged 14.18% to close at $1.61. The company traded with the total volume of 35.71 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 31.93 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.20 - $5.44, while its day lowest price was $1.41 and it hit its day highest price at $1.61. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) the company traded with the total volume of 49.24 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.82 million shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $0.33, while its day lowest price was $0.14 and it hit its day highest price at $0.20. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide. The company offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including parts for high end printers, commercial imaging devices, aerospace and defense components, medical devices, automotive components, and industrial machines.



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) started its trading session with the price of $2.84 and closed at $2.68 by scoring -4.63%. The company traded with the total volume of 16.0 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.23 million shares. The beta of AVNR stands at 1.99. Day range of the stock was $1.77 -$4.05. AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



