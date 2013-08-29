Momentum Stocks in Focus: National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP), Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP), Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI)



National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) opened its shares at the price of $73.10 for the day. Its closing price was $74.46 after gaining +1.79% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.2 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.03 million shares. The beta of NOV stands at1.75.



National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is a provider of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling and production operations, oilfield services, and supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry.



Why Should Investors Buy NOV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) percentage change plunged -1.38% to close at $69.09 with the total traded volume of 3.18 million shares, and average volume of 4.30 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $67.89 - $85.26, while its day lowest price was $69.08 and it hit its day highest price at $70.32.



American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries and joint ventures.



Has AMT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) started its trading session with the price of $23.01 and closed at $23.20 by scoring +0.69%. CNP’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.17 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.15 million shares. The beta of CNP stands at 0.58. Day range of the stock was $22.92 -$23.32.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a domestic energy delivery company, which includes electric transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution and competitive natural gas sales and services operations.



Why Should Investors Buy CNP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) ended its day with the gain of +1.16% and closed at the price of $47.19 after opening at $46.70. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.16 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.07 million shares.



Baker Hughes Incorporated (Baker Hughes) is engaged in the oilfield services industry. Baker Hughes is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry.



Will BHI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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