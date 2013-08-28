Momentum Stocks in Focus: Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT), Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR), Western Potash Corp. (TSE:WPX), Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT), Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR), Western Potash Corp. (TSE:WPX), Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG).



Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) decreased -1.89% and closed at $7.80 on a traded volume of 1.75 million shares, in comparison to 1.32 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-6.25%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $515.19 million and its total outstanding shares are 66.05 million.



Will NAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers. Its fleet consists of 20 double-hull Suezmax tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.



Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) showed no change, closed at $8.99 on a traded volume of 1.75 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.51million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -18.79%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.81 and $9.01.



Can EDR Show a Strong Recovery? Find Out Here



Education Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), develops, acquires, owns, and manages student housing communities located near university campuses in the United States.



Western Potash Corp. (TSE:WPX) dropped -2.35% and closed at $0.415. So far in three months, the stock is down -44.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.37 and $0.76 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.42. Its introductory price for the day was $0.41, with the overall traded volume of 145.743 shares.



Will WPX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



WPX Energy, Inc., an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties.



Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) after opening its shares at the price of $6.14, dropped -2.10% to close at $6.07 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 220.282 shares, in comparison to 157.756 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.19 and $7.06 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.21.



Will DXLG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Exelis Inc. provides command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) related products and systems in the United States and internationally.



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