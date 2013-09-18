Momentum Stocks in Focus: Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS: PCFG), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY), L'Oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS: PCFG), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY), L’Oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY).



Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS: PCFG) opened its last trade at the price of $0.0002. Its closing price was $0.0001 after losing -50.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.08 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.79 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.55.



Pacific Gold Corp. (Pacific Gold) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and development of mining prospects that contain gold and/or tungsten mineral deposits. Pacific Gold owns 100% of four operating subsidiaries: Nevada Rae Gold, Inc. (NRG), Fernley Gold, Inc.



Will PCFG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY) percentage change plunged -0.94% to close at $8.44 with the total traded volume of 34.357 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 53.128 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.36 - $11.89, while its day lowest price was $8.42. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.54.



Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons.



Will TUWOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



L’Oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) traded on volume of 29.089 shares in the last session against average volume of 39.784 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $33.84 and closed at $33.90 by scoring 0.47% gained. In the last three months, the stock was -1.02%.



L’Oreal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York.



Will LRLCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) started its last trading session with the price of $30.53 and closed at $30.55 by scoring 1.66% gained. The stock traded with total volume of 10.673 shares, while the average trading volume remained 22.965 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.07. Day range for the stock was $30.23 -$30.55.



Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transdermal drug delivery patches.



Will NDEKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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