Momentum Stocks in Focus: SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO), Yippy Inc (OTCMKTS: YIPI), Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WMMVY), GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO), Yippy Inc (OTCMKTS: YIPI), Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WMMVY), GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF).



SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO) decreased -2.44% and closed at $0.0080 on a traded volume of 6.14 million shares, in comparison to 5.05 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 2566.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and its total outstanding shares are 20.19 million



Will SKTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States.



Yippy Inc (OTCMKTS: YIPI) soared 23.44% and closed at $0.395on a traded volume of 282.832 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 21.932 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 97.5%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.31 and $0.47.



Will YIPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Yippy, Inc. provides online Web destinations and services for family PCs, schools, learning institutions, educational companies, school districts, universities, and libraries in North America.



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) jumped 3.01% and closed at $26.67. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.99%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.95 and $36.67 and during the previous trading session it marked $26.67 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $25.95 and the overall traded volume that day was 102.287 shares.



Will WMMVY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF) after opening its shares at the price of $1.74, jumped 1.72% to close the day at $1.77. The stock ended on a traded volume of 85.520 shares, in comparison to 45.158 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $1.23 and $3.01 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.78.



Will GSFVF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/