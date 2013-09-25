Momentum Stocks in Focus: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEH),TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), B Green Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGNN), Kingfisher Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEH),TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY), B Green Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGNN), Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY).



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEH) opened its last trade at the price of $52.15. Its closing price was $52.13 after losing -0.70% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 63.094 shares, while its average trading volume remained 44.138 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.57.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Will TCEH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) percentage change plunged -2.55% to close at $4.20 with the total traded volume of 127.193 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 278.296 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.20 - $6.22, while its day lowest price was $4.19. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.26.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services.



Will TKGBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



B Green Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGNN) traded on volume of 491.04 million shares in the last session against average volume of 9.41 million shares. The company closed at $0.0002 showed no change. In the last three months the stock was down -66.67%.



B Green Innovations, Inc. focuses on acquiring and identifying technologies that address environmental issues.



Is BGNN a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) started its last trading session with the price of $12.66 and closed at $12.64 by scoring 0.32%. The stock traded with total volume of 51.038 shares, while the average trading volume remained 220.279 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.19. Day range for the stock was $12.60 and $12.70.



Kingfisher plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer. The company’s stores primarily provide home improvement and garden products; kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom products; and DIY products.



Will KGFHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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