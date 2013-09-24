Momentum Stocks in Focus: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) opened its last trade at the price of $40.50. Its closing price was $40.47 after losing -0.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.78 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.79 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.09.



Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, sale of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide.



Will TXN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) percentage change plunged -0.04% to close at $13.88 with the total traded volume of 5.59 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 15.78 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.69 - $14.64, while its day lowest price was $13.87. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.88.



Description



Will DELL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded on volume of 5.50 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1566.670 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $23.19 and closed at $23.71 by scoring 2.24%.In the last three months the stock was up 1.11 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $20.20 - $35.35.



American Capital Agency Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored entities or by the United States government agency.



Will AGNC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) started its last trading session with the price of $30.04 and closed at $30.04 by scoring 1.21%. The stock traded with total volume of 5.24 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.31 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.05. Day range for the stock was $29.97 and $30.55.



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits worldwide.



Will MXIM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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