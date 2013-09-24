Momentum Stocks in Focus: The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN), FreeSeas Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN), FreeSeas Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP).



The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) opened its last trade at the price of $8.40. Its closing price was $8.26 after losing -1.78% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.90 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.41 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.97.



The Wendy’s Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises Wendy’s restaurant system in North America and internationally.



Will WEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



FreeSeas Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) percentage change plunged -3.93% to close at $0.465 with the total traded volume of 6.80 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 6.97 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.17 - $5.80, while its day lowest price was $0.44. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.52.



FreeSeas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping services. Its vessels carry various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice.



Will FREE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded on volume of 6.78 million shares in the last session against average volume of 8.92 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $15.78 and closed at $15.64 by scoring -0.98%.In the last three months the stock was up 8.5 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $11.15 - $16.10.



NVIDIA Corporation, a visual computing company, develops graphics chips for use in personal computers (PC), mobile devices, and supercomputers. The company operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processors.



Will NVDA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) started its last trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0144 and showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 6.70 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 18.60 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.85. Day range for the stock was $0.01 and $0.01.



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Will CERP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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