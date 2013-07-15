Mommy Makeover Procedures at Columbus Ohio Sullivan Centre Reverse Some Effects of Pregnancy

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Every woman knows pregnancy can wreak havoc on the body, which is why many Ohio women are looking for a Mommy Makeover Columbus Ohio area medical facility that can help them out.



The Sullivan Centre gets requests all the time from women who feel like it is time to reverse the effects of pregnancy on their body. They are asking for mommy makeovers. The Sullivan Centre describes mommy makeovers as two procedures that tackle the two problem areas affected by pregnancy and nursing. First, is breast augmentation and the second surgery is a tummy tuck, also known as an abdominoplasty.



Female Plastic Surgeon Columbus area Dr. Christine Sullivan points out the advantages of the Sullivan Centre’s mommy makeovers. She says that while many women may not have breast problems before they have children, they may find that they experience a decrease in size and firmness after breastfeeding. Therefore, augmentation is a good option for these women. Abdominoplasty removes the loose skin left over around the abdomen and tightens the internal girdle for women who discover that stretched out and excess skin cannot be exercised away after a pregnancy. The fees for a mommy makeover are going to be dependent on the exact natures of the procedure. Dr. Sullivan discusses these fees in the initial patient consultation. The average fee of a mommy makeover is between $10000-$12000.



The Sullivan Centre is a full service plastic and reconstructive surgery office that offers everything from state-of-the-art skin care treatment to cosmetic surgery, from BOTOX Cosmetic injections to laser hair removal. The husband wife team of Dr. Michael Sullivan and Dr. Christine Sullivan are well-known for their commitment to the safety, privacy and quality work they provide their patients. Each doctor has their own areas of specialty and Dr. Christine Sullivan, who happens to be one of the few female plastic surgeons in Columbus Ohio, focuses on providing women specific procedures like those that are part of the mommy makeovers.



About the Sullivan Centre

