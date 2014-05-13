Mompreneur Invents Fashion Bracelet That Bites Back Against Crime

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- By the time you finish reading this press release, another American will have been sexually assaulted. In fact, every two minutes a sexual assault occurs. On average, an aggravated assault happens every 37 seconds and a robbery occurs every 1.2 minutes. The White House just reported that 1 in 5 female college students will experience sexual assault on campus. Determined that her own daughters would not fall victim to statistics, Caroline Olah was inspired to invent the Little Viper, the world’s first and only fashion pepper spray self-defense bracelet as featured on the April 7th episode of “Steve Harvey”.



Weighing in at only one ounce, the Little Viper has an impressive three foot range and inhibits assailants with 3-6 bursts of 10% OC pepper spray. The one size fits most adjustable silicone bracelet is 8.5" long and is available in black or pink. “The Little Viper has a fashionable, low profile design and was created with discretion in mind. It’s the perfect pint-sized defense system”, says Caroline.



Although the Little Viper presents a seemingly harmless first impression, the maximum strength formula will cause a pretty severe bout of coughing, choking, and an intense burning sensation while forcing the attacker’s eyes shut. With the immediate effects of pepper spray which last anywhere from 15 - 45 minutes, the Little Viper provides plenty of time to escape an attacker, render him/her helpless, and call the police.



“I wanted to create a wearable product that would be ready at a moment’s notice. All of the other pepper spray products on the market fail miserably at this because they are only advantageous if you are carrying them in your hand at all times, which is not feasible. During an attack, every second counts so it was crucial that my daughters didn’t have to waste any time digging through a purse or pocket to find their pepper spray. It’s a fashionable and functional self-defense bracelet”, says Caroline.



To learn more about the Little Viper, please visit www.LittleViper.com



See the Little Viper in action @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K58XVsAoIlM



For additional information and images please visit www.LittleViper.com



Twitter: @LittleViperUSA or Facebook: www.facebook.com/LittleViperUSA



Media inquiries: Caroline Olah, (info@littleviper.com)