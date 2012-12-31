Mompreneur Launches Origami Owl Jewelry Business

Carmichael, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Cheryl VanOrnum, mother of 2 young girls and serial entrepreneur of Carmichael, CA, is proud to announce the launch of her new business as an Independent Designer (ID: 2363) with Origami Owl Custom Jewelry, a fun and fashionable direct sales company with a unique twist. As an Independent Designer with OrigamiOwl, VanOrnum holds interactive events where she helps guests create one-of-a-kind personalized jewelry that best reflects their style. She also uses online marketing and the website provided to her by Origami Owl to reach people not in her local area.



Origami Owl was founded by a 14 year old entrepreneur. Inspired by the desire to create jewelry that would be beautiful, meaningful, whimsical and fun, Isabella Weems launched the company with the goal of saving enough money to buy her first car. In 2010 she introduced the “Living Locket”, a necklace that can be customized with meaningful charms that represent things that are important to the owner. From humble beginnings at home parties, the success of Origami Owl quickly grew in fanfare and today Weems’ business model is replicated by Independent Designers nationwide. “Women absolutely love creating unique pieces of jewelry that reflect their own style. We closely follow the latest styles to ensure that each item in our exclusive line is fashion-forward and on-trend,” said Isabella Weems, Origami Owl’s Founder.



For more information about Origami Owl’s customizable jewelry, hosting a party or starting an Origami Owl business business with the support of a mentor, visit http://online.origamiowl.com/ or call Cheryl VanOrnum at 916-588-6257.



About Origami owl

Origami Owl Jewelry is a direct sales company that features an exclusive line of trend-setting customizable jewelry. Origami Owl gives their Designer business owners the ability to run their business on their own time, help others design meaningful jewelry keepsakes, and make a profit in the process. Visit http://online.origamiowl.com/join/ and use ID 2363 or call 916-588-6257 to learn more about the company and its ground-floor business opportunities.