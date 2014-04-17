Moms All over Falling in Love with New Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Organizer

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Backed by a lifetime no-Hassle free replacement guarantee and carefully handmade with the strongest materials available, and built to last, the newly released Freddie and Sebbie Stroller Organizer will have moms all over fall in love with it, says Neil Speight, co-founder of Freddie and Sebbie, a company dedicated to providing consumers the high quality, value for money baby products.



"The organizer comes with extra cup holders that are ideal for drinks, sippy cups, water bottles, and baby bottles – all guaranteed to keep your baby stroller accessories safe and secure with the three extra pockets," said Neil.



The other great features that offer moms awesome convenient and storage facilities, according to the product’s spokesperson, Neil Speight, include:



- Perfectly designed to fit all strollers

- Made with the strongest materials available

- Won't tear or rip like the cheap ones you see on the market

- Two insulated drink holders

- Large middle compartment and three extra pockets.

- Stays firmly fixed to your stroller handles

- Straps fasten securely to handles and adjust for angle and width



As a name consumers has come to trust and love, Freddie and Sebbie aimed is to continue providing mothers and caregivers the highest quality, value for money baby products.



This luxury designer made black baby stroller organizer stays firmly fixed in one place like a console. According to Neil, the product is universally designed to fit most strollers, which is a great protect for one’s investment.



Simple and easy to install, the new stroller organizer is the perfect solution for carrying snacks, drinks and a whole lot more. "If you would like to stay super organized, plus keeping your kids quite, I recommend you get one of these new with a Stroller Organizer. I am sure you’ll find it the perfect solution for having all your kids’ essentials right at hand, which makes your life much easier when you’re out with your kids," said Neil.



For further information about the Freddie and Sebbie Stroller Organizer, visit the product’s site at http://www.amazon.com/Stroller-Organizer-Guaranteed-Accessories-Investment/dp/B00CKYPV08/



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is a brand new company about to launch selling high quality, value for money baby products. We are two brothers in our 40's, married (not to each other) with six children between us, the youngest of which are two baby twins called "Freddie and Sebbie".



We personally have spent a small fortune on baby products and accessories, and in our search for high quality, value for money goods we have found some great products we can share, so we decided to start a business offering them to other parents. We are certain you’re going to love the products, and we all personally use them with our own children.



For Media Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie™

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com



Social Media Contact:

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com

https://twitter.com/Freddie_Sebbie

http://pinterest.com/luxuryitems/freddie-and-sebbie/

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