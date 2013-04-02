Mom's Private Doctor: Life-Changing New Book Provides Definitive Guide to Pregnancy, Birth and Caring for Newborns

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- While innate instinct helps new mothers with a myriad of new challenges, many aspects of their new-born’s care are met with struggle. However, thanks to a new book an acclaimed Medical Doctor, navigating the jungle of successful motherhood has never been easier.



‘Mom’s Private Doctor’, by Dr. Khairy M.D., was written to help all women enjoy the adventurous journey of pregnancy, labor, birth and caring for their new babies.



Written in a simple and jargon-free manner, the book demystifies a myriad of concepts and imparts information in a way that any mother can implement with ease.



Topics covered include:



- The normal physiologic changes that the mother goes through during pregnancy.

- The proper care of the mother during pregnancy.

- Recommended food for a pregnant woman.

- The suitable life style for a pregnant woman

- Medications and pregnancy.

- Time for receiving the first baby movement.

- Vaginal bleeding during pregnancy.

- The way you can calculate your estimated day of delivery.

- The important questions of the early period after giving birth.

- Recommended food during breast feeding.

- The baby nutrition.

- Breast problems during breast feeding.

- The normal timing for the appearance of baby teeth.

- The baby feeding problems.

- Baby colic, and causes for a crying baby.

- The proper baby positioning.



As the author explains, he is committed to changing the lives of all mothers around the world.



“After finishing my time at medical school I became firmly passionate about helping all people, everywhere. No matter what their background, situation or location, everyone deserves a chance at the best life possible,” says Dr. Khairy.



Continuing, “Pregnancy, birth and motherhood are defining moments in any woman’s life and pose a number of challenges. My book was written to help women overcome these and relish the opportunity to be a mother.”



Critics praise Dr. Khairy for his diligent efforts to shed light on the abundance of questions most new mothers have. With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy of the book as soon as possible.



