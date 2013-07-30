Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Healthy Energy drink contains a free radical-fighting powerhouse: XoVita™



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



mxicorp.com/xovita, mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



Mona Vie 'Diamond Executive' and Network Builder, Derek Lamb, Announces Resignation to 'Mona Vie' Blue Diamond Zann Horlacher and Pledges Allegiance to Xocai Korea Distributors in Albany New York and in Nakhon Ratchasima Chiang Rai Thailand



Xoçaí® Activ™ combines the wonderful flavors of unprocessed cacao, açai berries, blueberries and concord grapes, leaving you with a decadent and smooth “dark-chocolate” taste. Activ™ is ideal for the purist, as it has been formulated with no added colors, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives. It’s also terrific for those with an energetic and active lifestyle. To top it off, the antioxidant score of Activ™ is an impressive 4,275/oz on the ORACfn scale. - Xoçaí®'s antioxidant rich, cold-processed cacao - Features Xoçaí®'s proprietary XoVita™, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - No artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or added caffeine - Sweetened with crystalline fructose, a low-glycemic sweetener.



http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-activtm.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership