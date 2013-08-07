Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



Mona Vie 'Diamond Executive' and Network Builder, Derek Lamb, Announces Resignation to 'Mona Vie' Blue Diamond Zann Horlacher and Pledges Allegiance to Xocai Korea Distributors in Carson City Nevada and in Phuket Lamphun Thailand



Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutrient absorption and immune function. - Xoçaí's industry-leading healthy chocolate - 1 billion organisms of Lactobacillus helveticus and Bifidobacterium longum - 1 Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Antioxidant-rich, high in flavanols.



Benefits include: - Encourages proper probiotic balance in the intestine - Xoçaí chocolate Increases survivability of probiotics - Promotes healthy digestive function and immune activity. Features include: - The first probiotic-rich, healthy chocolate product available - Vegetarian-friendly - Easy way to consume high-antioxidant diet.



Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Xoçaí® Energy™ drink contains two of the highest free radical-fighting fruits in the world today: Cacao & Açaí. In addition, fatigue is one of today’s top complaints to doctors. Unfortunately, most of society’s so-called “solutions” —such as energy drinks and energy shots—simply give a false energy via high sugar levels and harsh stimulants. Xoçaí® Xe Energy™ delivers all-natural energy by way of some of the world’s top antioxidant superfoods. These unique ingredients help kick-start energy, metabolism, boost mental function, and provide superior antioxidant protection.Benefits include: - Delivers an all-natural energy boost without harsh stimulants - Promotes mental energy and vitality - Kickstarts metabolism - Provides superior antioxidant support. Features include: - Delicious, all-natural flavor - Easy to use for active lifestyle.



