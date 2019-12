Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-its-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps you defy the aging process by offering you a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those of us who eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



mxicorp.com/xovita, mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



Mona Vie 'Diamond Executive' and Network Builder, Derek Lamb, Announces Resignation to 'Mona Vie' Blue Diamond Zann Horlacher and Pledges Allegiance to Xocai Korea Distributors in Juneau Alaska and in Sumatra Molukit Indonesia



mxicorp.com/antiaging.php

mxicorp.com/antiaging.php?product=heartbrain

mxicorp.com/custom/images/ingredients/xv_heart.jpg



X Protein Meal™ Shake, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 50,000 per serving, can significantly boost your antioxidant (ORACfn) intake—and help you lose weight at the same time! Eating a 50,000 Total ORACfn diet every day is easy. You can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the X Protein Meal™ Shake into your daily diet. It’s super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and make you feel great. - Features Xoçai®’s industry-leading antioxidant-rich healthy chocolate - Xoçai®’s proprietary XoVita™, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Uses the highest-certified whey protein isolate for maximum benefits - Natural cocoa butter; no added fats - Delivers 19 amino acids and 25 vitamins and minerals.



Benefits include: - Supports weight loss by suppressing appetite, reducing cravings, boosting metabolism, supporting mood and providing a superior source of antioxidants. - Emerging research suggests that eating antioxidant-rich diets can help stimulate weight loss. - A recent unpublished pilot trial showed significant weight loss for 50 participants who ate a high-antioxidant diet (which emphasized the Xocai X-Protein Meal™ Replacement Shake). Features include: - The first and only high-antioxidant shake geared to enhance weight loss efforts - Delicious, easy to use - Acts as meal replacement to enhance weight loss.



http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-high-antioxidant-meal-replacement-shake.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership