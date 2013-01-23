MonaVie Introduces Non-Invasive Technology Device to Measure Antioxidant Levels in the Body

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- MonaVie, a global leader in premium nutrition products made from the rarest ingredients in the world, will release its new MonaVie VIEW Antioxidant Scanner at the company’s “Get a VIEW” Conference in Orlando, January 31–February 2, 2013.



What is MonaVie VIEW?



MonaVie Antioxidant Scanner (“VIEW”) is a non-invasive device that measures the level of antioxidants in the body and provides a quantifiable antioxidant score known as a Life Score. The Life Score is a numerical representation of antioxidant activity in the body, providing customers insight into their body’s ability to protect itself against free radicals and oxidative damage.



How it works



Developed by Dr. Werner Gellerman and a team of physicists, the VIEW scanner uses a light scanned against the skin of the index finger to detect the presence of antioxidants. The VIEW scanner detects and measures the backscattered light to create a score of antioxidants present in the skin.



How VIEW is different from other MonaVie products



MonaVie VIEW is positioned at the crossroads of the health and wellness and technology industries. VIEW is not a product, per se; rather it is a tool—a technology device or hi tech gadget, similar to health devices that can be seen at such major events as the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The purpose of VIEW is to prove the value and efficacy of MonaVie VIEW certified products.



How VIEW benefits consumers



MonaVie Health and Nutrition Expert Mark Macdonald stated: “The VIEW scanner provides you with an immediate, clear picture of your overall cellular health in the most non-invasive, efficient way. Knowing your Life Score gives you the necessary information you need to take immediate action and begin implementing the right concepts to increase your score and improve the health of your cells.”



How VIEW benefits MonaVie distributors



The VIEW scanner provides MonaVie distributors a way to obtain quantitative evidence that MonaVie products impact and improve not only their own health, but also the health of their customers. Through the 60-day money back guarantee, anyone can confidently find out for themselves their Life Score. Then, in conjunction with MonaVie VIEW certified products, distributors can work with clients to enhance their antioxidant levels and prove the value of MonaVie products through this quantitative measuring device. This provides a simple, no-risk means of introducing the MonaVie products and opportunity to others.



MonaVie VIEW certified products



MonaVie Essential, MonaVie Active, MonaVie (M)mun, MonaVie MX, MonaVie Pulse, and MonaVie RVL are all VIEW certified.



Where VIEW Scanner devices are available



MonaVie distributors will leave the company’s “Get a VIEW” Conference in Orlando with their VIEW Scanners in hand. Because MonaVie distributors are located throughout North America, those interested in being scanned to learn their Life Score can contact MonaVie Support at 1-866-217-8455 to find a distributor in their area.



About MonaVie

Since 2005, MonaVie has created premium, all natural products dedicated to promoting health and wellness worldwide. With distribution in 24 countries, MonaVie brings you antioxidant-packed health juices, nutrient-rich weight solutions, and revitalizing energy drinks made from the best and rarest ingredients on Earth. The products, in conjunction with MonaVie VIEW Antioxidant Scanner, truly make MonaVie “Home of the Winning Score” by empowering people to live healthier, more meaningful lives. That greater meaning is revealed through our heartfelt commitment to doing good in the world and by helping children and families in need through MORE Project. Start living A More Meaningful Life™ today and discover the true, life-changing power of MonaVie goodness. Learn more at www.monavie.com, or connect with us via our Social Networking sites.