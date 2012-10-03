MonaVie's Jeff Cohen Selected by ExecRank as a Top CMO for 2012

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- MonaVie, a global leader in premium nutrition products made from the rarest ingredients in the world, continues to gain momentum as one of its executives is recognized for excellence in his field.



ExecRank, the leading authority in corporate executive rankings, has rated MonaVie CMO Jeff Cohen number 35 in a list of the top Chief Marketing Officers in America.



The ExecRank list was compiled as a result of an incredibly comprehensive two year evaluation process. Placement was determined by a unique and proprietary ratings algorithm, which takes into account business results, peer nomination, thought leadership and other important factors. The ExecRank committee of some of the world’s most influential and accomplished business leaders also had a significant say in who was included.



To be recognized in such a way is a significant achievement, and is credit to the exceptionally effective direct sales marketing strategy that Cohen has planned and executed for MonaVie. Cohen joins CMOs from iconic, global brands such as Nike, Apple and Walt Disney on the list.



Speaking about the accolade, MonaVie’s Jeff Cohen said: "I'm grateful to be recognized by ExecRank and to share this honor with so many exemplary marketing leaders. I'm fortunate to be part of a great MonaVie executive team and to work with talented individuals in MonaVie’s internal agency MV Ink, dedicated to driving the health and wellness business to continued global success."



Chris Beaver, lead analyst for the CMO Rankings division of ExecRank said: “We were extremely impressed with the achievements of Mr. Cohen. His work and reputation are highly regarded in the industry and amongst other CMOs.”



About MonaVie

From the first sip to the last bite, MonaVie is changing lives for the better. Since 2005, MonaVie has created premium, all natural products dedicated to promoting health and wellness worldwide. With distribution in 23 countries, MonaVie brings you antioxidant-packed health juices, nutrient-rich weight solutions, revitalizing energy drinks, and powerful nutritional elements made from the best and rarest ingredients on Earth. Together with the business opportunity, MonaVie products empower people to live healthier, more meaningful lives. That greater meaning is revealed through our heartfelt commitment to doing good in the world and by helping children and families in need through The MORE Project. Start living A More Meaningful Life™ today and discover the true, life-changing power of MonaVie goodness. Learn more at www.monavie.com, or connect with us via our Social Networking sites.