Mondi, Klöckner Pentaplast, Pactiv, and Silgan Recognized as Leaders in the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant

These four companies have solidified their positions in the sustainable packaging quadrant through their substantial contributions to the field. Their relentless efforts and commitment to improving their product offerings, fostering innovation, and expanding their market influence have earned them a place in this prestigious quadrant. Their track record of innovation and dedication to environmental goals have positioned them as leaders in the sustainable packaging landscape.



The Sustainable Packaging Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for sustainable packaging. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants evaluated over 80 companies of which the Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The 360 Quadrant efficiently maps the Sustainable Packaging companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, channels of demand, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Packaging quadrant. While the top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Material (paper & paperboard, plastic, metal, glass), Process (recycled, reusable, degradable), Function (active, molded pulp, alternate fiber), Application (food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, others), Layer (primary, secondary, tertiary), Sustainable Initiatives, and Incorporation of PCR content.



Mondi, Klöckner Pentaplast, Pactiv, and Silgan – The Leaders Explained



Mondi Recognized as Position as a Market Leader Among the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Mondi holds a significant and competitive presence in the sustainable packaging market. The company has been recognized as the "Market Leader" in the " Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant owing to its robust product portfolio and wide geographical presence. One of Mondi's flagship initiatives is its commitment to achieving 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging by 2025. This ambitious goal aligns perfectly with global efforts to combat plastic pollution and reduce the environmental impact of packaging materials.



The company's businesses include Corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper business. It offers eCommerce packaging solutions and products through a combination of its sustainability expertise and a full portfolio of multi-material solutions, including kraft and functional barrier paper, paper bags, and corrugated solutions across a multitude of industries. Mondi also makes a range of plastic-based flexible packaging solutions that provide additional functionality and product protection.



Mondi's recognition as a market leader among the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" highlights its current leadership in sustainable paper and packaging solutions. Through innovation, responsible sourcing, and collaboration, Mondi is not just leading, it is paving



the way for a greener, more environmentally-conscious packaging industry. As the world increasingly values sustainability, companies like Mondi are poised to make a lasting impact.



Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) Recognized as an Innovator in " Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant



Klöckner Pentaplast, often abbreviated as KP, is a global leader in the production of rigid plastic film solutions. The company is committed to sustainability and focuses on reducing the environmental impact of its operations by optimizing processes, using recyclable materials, and developing eco-friendly products. This commitment aligns with the global shift towards more sustainable packaging solutions. Its inclusion in the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" reflects its pioneering role in the sustainable packaging industry, where its innovative innovations have established it as one of the leaders, leaving a substantial mark on the sustainable packaging landscape.



kp uses post-consumer recycled PET or rPET. The company offers both recyclable and 100% PCR materials to its customers, where the PCR films range from 20% up to 100%. It offers PCR films through its SmartCycle portfolio, thereby providing plastic packaging options to its consumers. The company also developed an ingenious kp Kapture range that uses an infra-red detectable pigment which offers retailers a sustainable way to continue using the black and colored packaging associated with premium food ranges. For the pharmaceutical and medical device packaging business, the company offers pharmaceutical packaging solutions using protective barrier films.



kp continues to lead the charge in sustainable packaging practices, making a substantial impact on the industry's landscape. The company, as an innovator, offers a robust product portfolio that pushes the industry forward with forward-looking strategies. Although its current market share may be smaller than that of market leaders, kp has the potential to ascend and become a notable player, driven by its innovative spirit and commitment to excellence. The company continues to inspire the industry through its innovative approach to sustainable packaging excellence, establishing new benchmarks for the future.



Pactiv Recognized as an Emerging Company in " Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant



Pactiv is a prominent company in the packaging industry, known for its innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Its substantial expertise has earned it recognition as an Emerging Leader among the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023". The company places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility. They have made significant strides in reducing their environmental footprint by using eco-friendly materials, optimizing packaging designs for recycling and composting, and minimizing waste throughout their operations.



Pactiv LLC, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen offers products such as aluminum bases and lids, bags, baking cups/liners, cup carriers, cup lids, egg packaging, folded paper cartons, food trays, hinged lids, and others. These products are made using various materials such as aluminum, bio-plastics, CPET, MFPP, molded fiber, PET, PE, paperboard, etc. The company also caters its products to the healthcare and agricultural industries.



Pactiv, with a dedicated focus, offers specialized expertise, precise support, adaptable terms, and competitive pricing in the sustainable packaging sector. While the company may have certain limitations, it stands as the preferred choice for specific use cases due to its strategic approach to expanding sales initiatives and broadening its client base. Pactiv's commitment to addressing specialized requirements and its ongoing growth aligns well with industry dynamics.



Silgan Gained Recognition as an Emerging Company in the " Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Silgan Holdings Inc. is a well-established and prominent company in the packaging industry, specializing in providing innovative packaging solutions to various consumer goods industries. This includes the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials to reduce the environmental impact of its products. Its substantial expertise has earned it recognition as an Emerging Leader among the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023."



The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions, including metal containers, closures, plastic containers, and dispensing systems. These products cater to various industries, including food and beverage, personal care, healthcare, and household products. It places a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability in its product offerings. The company continuously explores new materials, designs, and manufacturing processes to create eco-friendly and efficient packaging solutions.



With a strong dedication, Silgan provides specialized knowledge, precise assistance, flexible terms, and competitive pricing within the sustainable packaging sector. Despite certain limitations, the company is the preferred option for specific applications owing to its strategic approach to expanding sales efforts and diversifying its client base. Silgan's commitment to meeting specialized demands and its continuous growth align seamlessly with industry trends.



As global market dynamics continue to evolve, Mondi, Klöckner Pentaplast, Pactiv, and Silgan remain at the forefront of innovation, setting benchmarks for excellence in the sustainable packaging landscape. Its inclusion in the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to a dynamic and ever-changing market.



360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology



360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.



