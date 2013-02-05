MondoClub.com - A New Revolutionary Live Streaming Social Network

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- MondoClub is a new revolutionary live streaming social network that aims to be different from the leading competitors. Sure the Internet is full of online chatting networks like Stickam, Blogtv, Charoullette and online streaming sites like Justin TV, Ustream etc., but most of them are full of people with spam, profanity and nudity. It is very hard to find an online place where you can actually chat with decent people via webcam, watch a good quality streaming show and feel good. Now MondoClub has come up with a plan to fill in this void. MondoClub is a fun place where you can chat with other online people and watch them perform over their webcam. The people who broadcast are called Starz and are able to earn tips for their performance. Those who chat with Starz are called Clubberz. The Starz can do anything they want on the webcam like play music, sing songs, teach something, draw cartoons or just talk about something. The whole idea is to give you the experience of visiting an actual club where you can hangout and talk with with others as well as the performers. What makes MondoClub different from others is that it does not allow any profanity or nudity, making it safer and cleaner for everyone.



You do not have to register for chatting with a Starz. You can just visit the MondoClub site and arrive on a random Starz channel. But you can also search and click on the available channels at the bottom of the page to open them. You can talk with them as a guest. But you can also register a nickname for free.



At present, the Starz that have channels on MondoClub are located all over the world - USA, Bulgaria, Colombia, Germany, Argentina, Mexico and more. They speak many languages like English, Spanish, German, French, Bulgarian and more. The Clubberz are in even larger number and located globally. So you would always find someone who can understand you even if you do not speak English.



Clubz are the in-house currency of MondoClub. They can be bought through Paypal, Wire Transfer, Credit cards etc. They can be used to tip the performing Starz, become the fan of one or more Starz or get a VIP membership. The Clubz can also be used to go solo with a performer which enables you to have one-on-one personal chat with them.



About MondoClub

MondoClub offers an opportunity to connect and chat with great people from all over the world. It is free to chat with the Starz but if you want then you can make extra money by broadcasting as one of the Starz yourself. MondoClub is a new type of live streaming site where an artist, performer, teacher or anyone creative can make extra cash and rest of us can have a little fun in our spare time.



You can visit the MondoClub site at mondoclub.com



