Money Center Banks Watch List: TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB), National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB), National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)



TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) stock moved down -0.79% and finished the day at $16.32. The day started out with a higher opening price of $16.46, versus its prior close of $16.45.The company traded with the total volume of 2.62 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.27 million shares. During the last 5 trades the stock jumped almost +6.74%. During the last one month it rose with the percentage of +16.49.



TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a national bank holding company. TCF’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank).



Has TCB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG) percentage change reduced -0.57% to close at $3.46 with the total traded volume of 1.48 million shares, and average volume of 4.57 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained declining as it lost almost -80.67%. If we look at the last 6 months of trade, that is in the bearish zone with a drop of -78.77%. During last trade its minimum price was $3.42 and it gained its highest price of $3.50.



National Bank of Greece SA (the Bank) is a Greece-based financial institution. It offers a range of integrated financial services, including corporate and investment banking.



Has NBG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -0.09%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +30.99%. FRC traded with volume of 1.06 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.72 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $42.94 while it started its day-trade at $42.93. Its 52-week price range was $31.42 - $44.08.



Why Should Investors Buy FRC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/