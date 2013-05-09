Money Clothing Line Hits the Shelves at Tessuti Designer Clothing

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The Money clothing line is immediately recognized by its bold graphics and statement colours. It’s famous for luxury street wear crafted of the best materials and textiles. It’s renowned for its unrivalled quality. And, it’s now the latest addition to the men’s designer clothing at Tessuti, just in time for summer.



Established in 2003, Money was founded by designers Melvyn de Villiers, Nick Cordell and Takashi “Maru” Marujo. When creating their line, the three wanted to ensure that the wearer would feel proud being dressed in the clothes not just because of the Money label, but also because of the impeccable quality of the product itself. Because of this shared commitment to excellence, a keen attention to detail can be found in every Money clothing piece.



The current season’s Money line at Tessuti includes off-duty casual basics. Money jeans, fashioned of Japanese materials using vintage looms, paired with a sharp t-shirt are urban wardrobe staples. Their hoodies and joggers bring a designer edge to casual wear. And, Money polos and sweaters are simple but standout items. All are quality crafted of the finest luxury fabrics and showcase the one-of-a-kind Monkey “King Ape” logo. The total line brings a definite edge to a contemporary look.



Tessuti has catered to the fashion forward man for almost three decades, with an unmatched selection of the best designer brands. They make it easy for style conscious men to assemble a stellar wardrobe for each season. They carry an extraordinary collection of exclusive men’s labels such as Armani, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Maison Martin Margiela, Paul Smith and Zegna. And customers can shop any of their four retail storefronts or 24/7 online at their website.



About Tessuti

Established in 1985 Tessuti was born from a love of continental designer men's clothing, which was limited in availability and coveted by those in the know. In the early days Tessuti grew a following by championing brands such as Giorgio Armani, Nino Cerruti and Gianni Versace. Today it continues to strive to carry the hottest labels ahead of the rest, while showcasing the tried, tested and trusted brands that established them as a top shop for high-end menswear. Customers can shop any of Tessuti’s four retail stores in Chester, Manchester and opening soon in Sheffield or online at: http://www.tessuti.co.uk/