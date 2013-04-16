Money Expert Guides Nearly 5,000 to Smarter Investments

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- With the shakiness of the stock market, it’s hard to know where you should put your money. In the past year, Gallup polls show consumer confidence had been on the rise until early 2013. About 18 percent say the economy is good, and 37 percent say the economy is significantly bad. But a well-respected money expert is hoping to boost people’s investment confidence – good economy or not.



Todd Johnson is the creative force behind Dividend Lab, a dividend and income investing newsletter designed to help investors navigate and understand the advantages of investing in a volatile market in order to achieve high-yield returns. Todd also writes for Seeking Alpha, written more than 360 articles for the sites, with more than 4,800 subscribers to his work. Todd’s writing is easy-to-read and engaging, with graphics and supplemental information for readers. His popular blogs have ranked him among the best, with 6,500 comments on his work.



Todd prides himself in knowing the in’s and out’s of the market. He started investing when he was 11, and has done so for more than 30 years since. His goal with DividendLab is to use his expert investing skills to educate investors on how to apply right investment strategies even in the worst market conditions.



With his e-newsletter program, Dividend Lab, readers can expect vital information about the ever-changing market. He wants people to feel confident about the market and make money, not lose it. His key strategic emphases are on capital preservation and dividend growth stocks. Todd knows that in order to extract positive returns from unstable market conditions one must take calculated risks while adhering to sound, value investment strategies.



Todd’s easy going nature and accessibility makes him on of the most well-respected faces of the investment world. Todd’s website has interactive forums, where you can exchange questions and information with other investors. Todd also believes in accountability. He only recommends investments that he is also invested in – proving he is fair and trustworthy.



Todd is not entirely absorbed in the investment world. He does carve out time in his schedule to pursue other passions, as well. Todd lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico with his family. He enjoys fly fishing, cross country skiing, hiking and watching hockey when the NHL players are not in a lock-out or dispute. Todd is also a rugby and NFL fan. Known as “Toad” by friends and family, Todd enjoys traveling, too. One of his favorite destinations is Tahiti where he can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere and beautiful beaches.



Todd Johnson knows that his life has been fortunate and he wants his readers and investors to experience the same happiness and financial freedom that smart investing can afford. You can read Todd’s investment advice at Dividend Lab and at Seeking Alpha.



About the Dividend Lab

The Dividend Lab is a newsletter focused upon spin-offs; monthly dividends; closed end funds; IPO's; master limited partnerships (MLP's); special dividends; stock buybacks; restructurings; net/net Ben Graham stocks; and hedging portfolios. The newsletter is written by Todd Johnson (http://seekingalpha.com/author/todd-johnson), an investment expert who’s been in the business for more than 30 years. He also writes for investment website Seeking Alpha.



