Money Maker Edge Announces Workshop in Calgary and Expands Into Europe with Its First Day Trading Workshop in France

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- As the heads turn towards the stabilizing financial system for lucrative and profitable investments in stocks, individuals often find themselves confused when it comes to analyzing stocks, futures, and indices. However, the most recent Global Financial Stability Report published by the IMF at http://goo.gl/UlNcZc in April this year discloses that the global stock market is on its path to recovery. The report goes on to state that “the global financial system is currently undergoing on the path to greater stability”. Thus, with an aim to help individuals make sound investments and learn the art of trading stocks of a wide array of different industries, Money Maker Edge has now set out to conduct another 3-Day Trading Workshop from the 21st of 23rd of June in Calgary and expand into Europe with its first ever Day Trading Workshop in Paris, France during the same days.



Equipped with years of experience in training individuals and conducting workshops on how to examine and analyze the stock market, Joel Wissing has helped thousands of individuals learn the art of trading in the past 12 years. After several popular workshops in Montreal, Canada, Joel has brought in Martin Prescott, a renowned trader and trainer himself, to expand the Money Maker Edge trading workshop into Europe. Martin will be having his second trading workshop in Paris, France June 21-23. More detail can be found here: http://www.moneymakeredge.ca/formations/Formation_Paris_Juin_2014.cfm With a growing local demand, the Money Maker Edge trading workshop aims to spread knowledge about trading and help individuals learn from experienced practicing traders who have been in the industry for years. In addition, the workshop also aims to show price and direction of the market and how to take advantage of it based on the account size.



Due to popular demand the Money Maker Edge™ trading workshop is set to take place on the 21st to 23rd of June in both Paris, France and in Calgary, Alberta. Included in the workshop is a Day Trading Live Room activity which is set to allow participants attain hands-on trading experience by trading in the markets in real time under professional supervision for an hour or two during the market hours. The activity is organized to help budding traders along with beginners to understand the financial system and determine the determinants that lead to sound investments. Moreover, with an aim to provide live experience under the supervision of professional traders and trainers, the Calgary Money Maker Edge™ trading workshop intends to help individuals start trading and enhance their skills immediately. One don’t need to trade alone.



“For many participants they will get a breakthrough in how they handle their responsibility and reactions to different markets,” states Joel. “They will learn how to see the direction of the market, get in with minimized risk and have a target on all trades. We have a highly interactive training with three amazing activities that will lock in your ability to transcend your walls, take responsibility for your money and work through the 5 competencies of a trader.”



In addition, the Money Maker Edge trading workshops in Paris, France and Calgary, Alberta both aim to cover the following topics:



Business strategy

Trade rules

Recording and quantifying results and keeping a trade journal

Precise Entry points

Price and Direction

Trade Strategy – learn the difference between a plan and a strategy.

How to set daily targets.

When to trade and when not to trade

Trading plan

How to let the trades come to you.

Trading with targets and how to manage risk.

How to get your income, wealth and freedom trading.

How to spot the highest probability trade

Mastering your strategy

How to be responsible for your trading and level of choice in the market.

Specific times to trade and not to trade.

Responsible trading practices

The real working s of the market place and how to use these to your advantage.

The difference between direction and hope.

How to enter the trade and minimize risk.



About Money Maker Edge

Money Maker Edge™ was created by Joel Wissing, an active professional trader, who has been conducting workshops, seminars and trading privately managed funds for years. Joel Wissing also belongs to the Calgary Day Traders community, which strives to educate individuals on the various factor of trading indices, futures, and stocks. In addition, Martin Prescott, a close member of the Montreal Day Traders community, has been a trader and trainer himself for years and recently branched out to introduce the Money Maker Edge trading workshops in Europe. More information about the 3-day workshop in both Calgary, Alberta and Paris, France can be found on http://www.moneymakeredge.com/blog.



Contact:

Day Trading Course

Joel Wissing

92881

866-640-3737



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