Money Management Solutions President, Sandra Simmons Announces the Release of Her New Book Titled "Unleash Your Cash Flow Mojo" on Amazon.

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Founder and President of Money Management Solutions, Inc., Sandra Simmons is glad to announce the release of her new book on cash flow management titled, "Unleash Your Cash Flow Mojo". The book teaches business owners how to better manage their business cash flow and is available on Amazon in both paperback and kindle format at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_1?url=search-alias%3Dstripbooks&field-keywords=Unleash+Your+Cash+Flow+Mojo



Ms. Sandra Simmons, a pioneer in the field of cash flow and wealth management uses her new book "Unleash Your Cash Flow Mojo" to teach business owners and entrepreneurs how best to manage their resources using her tested and proven techniques and tools that are a paradigm shift from the old historical methods and tools that have offered little or no help in predicting where the financial future of their businesses lie.



She also uses the book to solve common cash flows problems such as:



- How to increase sales, income and profit

- How to control cash flow better

- How to pay off credit card debt

- How to get ahead of the 8-ball on paying expenses

- How to pay for business expansion, and

- How to get money into savings to build long-term wealth



"Unleash Your Cash Flow Mojo" is certainly not a motivational book but represents a new way of thinking about how money should be handled in a business. The book also goes as far as teaching business owners how to reverse mistakes they have made in the past about handling money. Ms. Sandra Simmons assures that once their cash flow "mojo" is discovered and properly implemented, business owners should expect to see verifiable improvements in their business.



About Sandra Simmons

Ms. Sandra Simmons is the President and Founder of Money Management Solutions, Inc. and has been coaching business owners on her cash flow management system for over 20 years. Through her teachings she has helped many business owners keep their business viable and solvent. Money Management Solutions books and software are used by entrepreneurs in over 25 countries around the world today with more being added at a rapid pace. Her new book "Unleash Your Cash Flow Mojo" is now available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback format.



For more information about Money Management Solutions or MS. Sandra Simmons, please visit http://www.cashflowmojosoftware.com