Global Money Remittance Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Western Union Holdings, Inc. (United States), MoneyGram (United States), Bank of America (United States), Wells Fargo & Company (United States), TransferWise (United Kingdom), UAE Exchange (UAE), Ria Money Transfer (Euronet Worldwide) (United States), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States), Xoom (PayPal) (United States), Remitly, Inc. (United States).



Definition:

A remittance is a money or a sum of money sent by someone working abroad to his or her family back home. It plays a large role in the economies of many countries as it contributes to the economic growth and to the livelihoods of those countries. Digital remittances have emerged with the advent of FinTech, leading to the rise of comparison platforms or aggregators. According to World Bank, in 2019, remittances were a total of USD 573 billion, of which USD 422 billion went to developing countries that involved 250 million migrant workers. Also, the top remittance recipients in 2018 were India with USD 79 billion, followed by China (USD 67 billion) and Mexico (USD 36 billion). Rapid developments in the industry and digitalization make individuals and even small-to-mid-sized companies enjoy faster, cheaper, and value-added foreign money transfer services.



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Money Remittance Services Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- The surge in International Migrant Population and Safe, Fast & Reliable Services

- Increase in Adoption of Banking & Financial Services

- Growing Digitalization and Use of Internet and Mobile Phones



Market Trend

- Blockchain-Based Remittances for Fast Transfer Time and Relatively Low Transaction Costs



Opportunities

- Significant Increase in Reach of the Internet, Online and Mobile Phone

- Partnership with Multiple Wallets to Scale-up The Business across the Globe



Challenges

- Transparency in Other Charges, Change in Government Policies

- The Entry of Wallets and FinTechs in the Remittance Business

- Concerns Regarding Money Laundering and Violent Activities



The Global Money Remittance Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Inward Remittance, Outward Remittance), Application (Consumption, Saving & Investments, Others (Workers Remittance)), Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Others (FinTechs)), End User (Corporate/Businesses, Personal)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Money Remittance Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Money Remittance Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Money Remittance Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Money Remittance Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Money Remittance Services Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Money Remittance Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Money Remittance Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Money Remittance Services market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Money Remittance Services market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Money Remittance Services market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



