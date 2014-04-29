Money Saving Cruise Secrets Exposed by Ex-Cruise Ship Officer David Kirkland

Stanhope, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- www.CruiseSecretsExposed.net is presenting an eBook that offers complete tips for people who want to save money on their next cruise vacation. David Kirkland, the author of the eBook, worked as a 3-Stripe Officer on a major cruise line for over 10 years. He was forced to quit because he no longer wanted to trick passengers into spending ridiculous amounts of money on their cruises! In this exclusive eBook, David has included all of the money saving secrets that the cruise lines don’t want people to know about.



When contacted, David said, “I am absolutely certain that once you’ve read my guide, you will be left completely shocked at just how much you’ve been misled, overcharged and even flat out deceived by the cruise lines. With my extensive industry knowledge, this one-of-a-kind guide can save you a boatload of money on every cruise you ever take. These secrets could only come from someone within the industry.”



According to sources, some of the most important tips that are added in the eBook include 6 little know methods that allow people to cruise for FREE, various ways to reduce the prices on salon and spa treatments by up to 50%, the key to avoiding a major mistake that 99 percent of cruise passengers make, a master cruise packing list showing people what they should bring onboard the ship, a secret that will get people a FREE cabin upgrade even if the ship is supposedly full, the best time to book a cruise, a neat trick that will knock off a few hunded dollars on the cruise fare, how to access special unadvertised discounts, plus a complete list of over 57 expert cruise tips that will make readers well educated passengers on the ship. All of these cruise secrets exposed and more are included in the Cruise Secrets Exposed book.



Here are some of the money saving testimonials of people who have purchased the book. When contacted, Jim Hollingsworth said “David, I reckon that the $37 we spent has been worth it…Princess said that they would reduce our price by $200 and give us a better cabin. That’s $400 savings total! I am, after all is said and done, becoming an Intelligent Cruiser." Karen Sedlock, a resident of Reston, PA said “We just found out today that we’ll be taking our first free cruise in June. There is now a chance that we’ll be able to take 2-3 free cruises in the next year…”



One might be wondering if one cruise ship officer really knows it all. In order to guarantee the most comprehensive cruise coverage, David recruited a variety of colleagues to help join in on the eBook including guest relations managers, spa managers, front office mangers, executive housekeepers, on board financial officers, and more. His colleagues have worked on a variety of cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Lines, Carnival, Princess, Holland America, and Celebrity.



The cruise secrets exposed guide works with every cruise line and any itinerary in the world. Whether one is traveling to the Mediterranean, South America, Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean, or even Australia, this guide is the right choice! If people don’t think that the information they acquire upon reading the book will help save them money during their cruise, there’s a 100% money back guarantee. Check out the guide today



About CruiseSecretsExposed.net

CruiseSecretsExposed.net is a website selling an important eBook for saving money on cruises. The book is written by an Ex-Cruise Ship Officer, David Kirkland.



Email id: cruisesecretsexposed@gmail.com

Website: http://www.cruisesecretsexposed.net/