Money Transfer Agency Market May See Big Move

Key Players in This Report Include:

Wise (United Kingdom), WorldRemit (United Kingdom), OFX (Australia), Payoneer (United States), Remitly, Inc. (United States), Skrill (United Kingdom), Xoom Corporation (United States), MoneyGram International Inc. (United States), Azimo (United Kingdom), Wells Fargo (United States), XE (Canada), Ria Money Transfer (United States).



Definition:

Money Transfer Agency or the banks employ electronic funds transfer (EFT), to send money across the globe. Sending money to another country or making international payments has become so quick that it simply takes a few minutes. Data is exchanged instantly and money is transferred due to the internet. Money is securely exchanged over the internet using multiple levels of coding. The money transfer business is simple, straightforward, and safe. It is based on the age-old phenomena of money wiring. Money transfer businesses let overseas migrants send money back to their home nations. It is made up of several channels such as banks, money transfer providers, and mobile network distributors. This industry has become one of the fastest growing due to the combination of current technologies with traditional ideas. Furthermore, due to recent expansion in enterprises affiliated with consumers and individuals working overseas, money transfers have expanded dramatically.



Market Trends:

Emergence of Online Money Transfer Platforms

Growth of Mobile Wallets



Market Drivers:

Growing Cross-Border Transactions

Decreasing Money Transfer Time and Remittance Cost Drives the Money Transfer Market



Market Opportunities:

The Current Pandemic Creates Opportunity for Online Money Transfer

Rising Opportunities in Emerging Economics



In August 2020 WorldRemit had announced the acquisition of Sendwave. WorldRemit's acquisition of Sendwave, which provides instant, no/low-fee, and fully digital payments from North America and Europe to East Africa, will address client needs for secure and fast digital transactions, particularly in light of today's travel bans and economic instability.



The Global Money Transfer Agency Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Recurring Money Transfer, One-Time Money Transfer), Destination (International, Domestic), Mode (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Online Platforms, Others), End User (Individual, Business, Others)



Global Money Transfer Agency market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



